The District of 100 Mile House and the South Cariboo Tourism websites will be redesigned soon.

The websites are becoming dated, and functionality has been poor on the websites. Director of Economic Development and Planning Joanne Doddridge says the sites also aren’t great for mobile devices.

Upandup Studios out of Victora has been awarded the contract to redesign the websites by District Council, but the price tag is high. The cost for the South Cariboo Tourism website is $28,300, and the District website‘s cost will be $60,800.

The websites are expected to be completed by February 2021.