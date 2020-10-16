Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Cariboo region doubled in the month of September.

A total of 10 new cases were confirmed last month.

Seven cases were confirmed in the Quesnel region, the Cariboo-Chilcotin region saw three new cases, while the 100 Mile House region saw no new cases.

As of September 30th, Quesnel now has 10 total cases, the Cariboo-Chilcotin region has three total cases, while the 100 Mile House region remained at two confirmed cases.