A date has been set for a Preliminary Inquiry for the accused in a suspicious death in Deep Creek, near Williams Lake almost two years ago.

Wyatt Boffa and Daine Stump are due back in provincial court on May 17th of next year.

They’re charged with First Degree Murder in the death of 43-year old Jamie Sellars Baldwin.

Williams Lake RCMP say they responded to a residence on Mountain House Road on Tuesday, December 11th, 2018, where they discovered the body of a deceased male.

Boffa was arrested a year later in the Clinton area by North District Major Crime Unit and Williams Lake RCMP.

Stump was then taken into custody in January of this year in the Williams Lake area.

No other details have been released.