The Cariboo Recreation Complex in Williams Lake will be implementing a mandatory mask policy for all patrons visiting the arenas from Friday through Sunday.

This new procedure will go into effect starting tomorrow and was implemented as a COVID-19 precaution.

All visitors, players, coaches, and volunteers that visit the arenas from Friday through Sunday will be required to wear a mask correctly at all times.

Ian James, Director of Community Services, said as we welcome teams and visitors from out of town, the responsible thing is to increase our safety standards to protect our community.

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex has also enforced a maximum capacity for area seating section and field of play.

Rink 1 Field of Play (Ice Surface) 50 people. Seating area 50 spectators.

Rink 2 Field of Play (Ice Surface) 50 people. Standing Area 20 people.

The Complex also asks that all facility users enter and exit through the arena’s main entrance only, and do not access the arenas through the aquatics lobby.

All patrons are also asked to leave the facility as soon as the scheduled event is over as no congregating in the arena lobby will be allowed.