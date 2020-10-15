(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

BC has gone 14 consecutive days of reporting over 100 cases of COVID-19, after announcing 142 new infections today (Thursday).

The provincial total has reached 11,034, and with 2 new cases in the North, the region is now at 345, and two new cases in Interior Health for a total of 587.

1,494 cases are active in BC, 74 of which are in hospital and 24 are in ICU.

BC has announced the first confirmed case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in a child under the age of 5, who has since recovered.

The province has had 16 suspected cases of the Syndrome.

With 9,257 people recovered from COVID-19, the recovery rate is now 84%.

No new deaths were confirmed in the province, the death toll remains at 250.

Currently, there are 3,683 people under active public health monitoring.

2,016 tests were administered BC-wide, 1.5% of them had a positive result.

There are no new health care outbreaks, but there is one new community outbreak in the Interior region at a Fed Ex.

BREAKDOWN BY REGION

345- Northern (+2)

587 – Interior (+2)

3,974 – Vancouver Coastal (+33)

5,800 – Fraser (+103)

239– Island (+2)

89– outside of Canada (=)