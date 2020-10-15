100 Mile House RCMP say more purchases have been made in the area with counterfeit US currency. The additional purchase was made at FreshCo with another counterfeit US $50 bill. This time, the suspect is an unknown female.

The male who made multiple purchases at Tim Horton’s on Sunday came forward to police to resolve is involvement in the matter. RCMP will be speaking with the owner of the Cheverolet Uplander involved in the Sunday transactions. The owner of the van is known to 100 Mile House RCMP.

RCMP are coninuting to investigate both transactions, the source of the currency, and are seeking public assistance in identifying the source, as well as the female suspect.

Anyone with information on either file can contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) to report anonymously. Please refer to file 2020-3611 or 3633.