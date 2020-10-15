District of 100 Mile House Council placed restrictions on the Horse Lake Bridge earlier this year, but have decided Emergency Vehicles are exempt from the restrictions.

A structural analysis was done by West Edge Engineering, and the firm recommended a limit of 13,620 kilograms for gross vehicle weight, and 10,900 kilograms for single axial loads. An average ambulance weighs around 4535 kilograms and an average firetruck can weigh anywhere between 17,236 and 27,215 kilograms.

Restrictions have been in place since August, and District Council has applied for grants to eventually replace the bridge.