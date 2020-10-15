Advance voting for the provincial election begins today (Thursday) and will continue through next Wednesday.

Wayne Rodier, the District Electoral Officer for Cariboo North, says voters can vote at the Seniors Centre in Quesnel and at the Ramada Convention Centre in Williams Lake.

Here, he reminds people what they will need to vote…

“Where to vote card is useful and they will need identification. Driver’s license or two pieces of identification, one of which has their residential address on it.”

Linda Isfeld, the District Electoral Officer for the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding, says the advance voting for those residents is at the Elks Hall in Williams Lake and the Community Hall on Birch Avenue in 100 Mile House.

Isfeld says COVID-19 precautions are taking place…

“The election officials will have masks. The voting officers are behind an acrylic screen, we have an exit and an entrance that are separate so people won’t have to cross each other’s path, and everybody will be physically distancing to keep our voters safe, and keep our election officials safe.”

Due to COVID, there are seven days of advance voting this election, as opposed to just four the last time in 2017.