BC Transit will be offering riders in Quesnel and Williams Lake a special service on election day.

“Williams Lake and Quesnel have opted to provide free service on BC Transit on October 24th for the provincial election”, said Communications Manager with BC Transit Johnathon Dyck. “So in Williams Lake that means that free transit will be available all day and on all conventional routes in the Williams Lake Transit System and free transit will be available all day throughout the Quesnel Transit System as well”.

Dyck said BC Transit has offered free transit on election day in the past to give residents an accessible means to get to the voting polls if they don’t have another form of transportation.