100 Mile House RCMP are actively investigating the circulation of counterfeit currency in the 100 Mile Area.

On Sunday, October 11th, an unknown suspect entered the Tim Hortons in 100 Mile House on two separate occasions and completed purchases with counterfeit US $50 bills. The suspect then left the store and entered a Chevy Uplander which possibly had other occupants.

The suspect is described as a bearded male, and was wearing a red coat, black ball cap, and a backpack.

100 Mile House are advising businesses in the area to be aware of counterfeit currency circulating in the area.

100 Mile House RCMP continue to investigate this matter. Anyone with information can contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) to report anonymously.