City of Williams Lake awards dried bulk highway salt tender
The City of Williams Lake has awarded the contract for the supply of dried bulk highway salt for the 2020/2021 winter season.
The contract has been awarded to Lafarge Asphalt Technologies for the tendered price of $147.66 per metric tonne, excluding applicable taxes.
Last year the City purchased over 1,000 metric tonnes of dried bulk highway salt, totalling over $204,000.
The City received only three tenders, with Lafarge being the least expensive.