The City of Williams Lake has awarded the contract for the supply of dried bulk highway salt for the 2020/2021 winter season.

The contract has been awarded to Lafarge Asphalt Technologies for the tendered price of $147.66 per metric tonne, excluding applicable taxes.

Last year the City purchased over 1,000 metric tonnes of dried bulk highway salt, totalling over $204,000.

The City received only three tenders, with Lafarge being the least expensive.