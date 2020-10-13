(From the files of Catherine Garrett MyPGNow. com staff)

There have been an additional ten new cases of Covid-19 in the Northern Health region, bringing the total to 341.

In the Interior Health Region, there were 23 new cases bringing the total to 582.

Across the province, 549 infections were reported since Friday, bringing BC’s total to 10,734.

Of the total cases, 1476 are considered active with 77 people in hospital and 24 in ICU.

Meanwhile, there have been five new deaths.

250 people have passed away from the virus in the province.

There are 20 ongoing outbreaks in the healthcare system.