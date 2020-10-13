Smoke and flames may be visible from 100 Mile House and surrounding communities over the next couple of weeks.

BC Wildfire Service crews are planning to burn piles of woody debris near 100 Mile House in two locations when conditions are suitable.

Pile burning will occur in Green Lake Provincial Park on the south side of Green Lake along Boyd Bay and is being done in partnership with BC Parks.

The other site is the 99 Mile Ski Trails approximately 1.6 kilometers south of 100 Mile House within the 100 Mile House District Woodlot and is being done in partnership with the District of 100 Mile House.

The work is part of fuel management and a forest pest management project.

Firefighters will closely monitor the fires at all times.