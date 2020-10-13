As the season changes to Autumn, leaves change colour and begin to fall from the trees. Though the sight of all the colours in the trees may be beautiful to some, the leaves will fall to the ground, leaving a mess in yards.

The annual fall cleanup is underway in 100 Mile House to help residents keep their yards clean from the mess of fall. Residents will have to clean their yards, bag the refuse, and put it where crews can access it. Crews will be around the town to pick up refuse from yards every day this week.

The District of 100 Mile House Public Works does a cleanup twice a year in the Spring and in the Fall to help residents with the cleanup. They say it makes cleaning a lot more convenient for residents since they don’t have to make trips to dispose of the waste themselves.

Crews will be picking up waste every day this week, and cleanup will end on October 16th.