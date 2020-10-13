A restaurant in Alexis Creek burned to the Ground over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Corporal Blair Wood with North District RCMP said Saturday night at 7:32 Police responded to a structure fire at the El Tapatio Restaurant on Highway 20.

Wood said members of the RCMP evacuated one occupant from the building and closed down the Highway in both directions.

“Three members of the community along with seven members the RCMP utilized fire hoses and began suppressing the fire over the course of the next several hours. Unfortunately despite those efforts, the building was not saved, it is a total loss however the suppressing efforts did prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent houses and buildings”.

Wood said BC Ambulance did attend the scene and they did ensure that everyone involved in the fire suppressing efforts and along with the occupant of the building was not injured.

Wood added the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information leading to the cause of this fire is asked to call the Alexis Creek RCMP.