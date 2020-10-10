Thanksgiving weekend is upon us, and many residents will be on the road travelling to meet up with friends and family to enjoy the long weekend.

B.C. recently just surpassed over 1,400 active cases in the province after 119 new cases were announced yesterday.

Two of those were in Interior Health, and there is one more in Northern Health as well.

“Let’s make sure this Thanksgiving weekend is one of gratitude, one of kindness,” Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said. “We do that by staying local, connecting with each other in a way that doesn’t put those we care about at risk.”

The impact of COVID-19 has been significant across the province, and Henry said there are ways to celebrate without putting people at risk.

“Support your family by keeping your celebration dinner small. Support your friends and neighbours by always giving them space to stay safe, ” she said. “Support our public health team by paying attention to how you are feeling and always stay home if you’re feeling ill, and if you are out and about and can’t keep your safe distances, it’s important to wear a non-medical mask.”

Henry added that limiting your travel to places and not increasing the risk of spreading COVID-19, if you possibly have been exposed to others, is another important step to remember this weekend.