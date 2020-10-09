(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

There are now 1,406 active cases in the province.

That, after 119 new cases were announced today.

Two of those were in Interior Health and there is one more in Northern Health as well.

BC now has a total of 10,185 since the pandemic began.

8,502 of those people have now recovered from the virus, for a recovery rate of 83%.

Of the active cases, 68 people are in hospital (down 8 from the previous day), 19 of which are in intensive care.

There were no new COVID-19 related deaths announced today, so the provincial death toll remains at 245.

There are no new community outbreaks and one new health care facility outbreak (at the Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre)

“Let’s do all we can to protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19 by ensuring we always use our layers of protection this long weekend. The care we show each other today will help protect all of us tomorrow, so let’s make this Thanksgiving about safe connections and safe celebrations,” said Dr Henry in a written statement.

REGION BREAKDOWN:

331 – (+1) North

559 – (+2) Interior

3,728 – (+35) Vancouver Coastal Health

5,253– (+79) Fraser Health

225 -(+2) Vancouver Island Health

89 – (=) Outside of Canada