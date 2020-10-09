The BC Wildfire Service is planning on doing prescribed burns in two different areas where the smoke will be seen from 100 Mile House.

In Green Lake Provincial Park, burning will be done to reduce wildfire risk by burning some of the forest fuel in the area. This is being done in partnership with BC Parks.

Burning will also be done near the 99 Mile Ski Trails to manage the spread of Douglas-Fir Beetles in the area. Infected trees will be cut down and burned to stop the spread. This burn is being done in partnership with the district of 100 Mile House.

The burns are expected to begin October 13th and will continue periodically throughout the month.