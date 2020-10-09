The Quesnel and District Chamber of Commerce is now taking questions for the virtual all-candidates forum that will take place in Cariboo North on October 14th.

Chamber Manager Kathy Somerville says there are two options, including going onto Sli-do…

“All you have to do is open up their website, that’s all you have to do, you don’t have to download anything and just put in their pass code. It’s open with the pass code there, and put in number 12836, submit your question and that is it, that’s all you need to do.”

Somerville says people can also go onto Sli-do and move questions up…

“You can look at the questions that are already submitted and if you put a check mark to a question that you would like to move up the ladder to be asked in a quicker time frame, you just do that, and it immediately just puts the question forward.”

For those people who aren’t comfortable going onto that website, Somerville says they can also phone their questions into the Chamber of Commerce until 4 pm on the 14th.

The actual all-candidates forum will then take place from 6-30 until 8-30 that night.

The candidates in Cariboo North are Douglas Gook of the BC Green Party, Coralee Oakes of the BC Liberals, Scott Elliott is representing the NDP, and Kyle Townsend is running for the BC Conservative party.