(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

BC now has 10,066 cases after the province announced 110 more people have tested positive.

Northern Health saw 5 more cases of COVID-19 today (Thursday), bringing the regional total to 330.

There were no new cases in Interior Health.

That total remains at 557.

There are 1,394 active cases in the province, with 76 are in hospital, 1 in the North.

In addition, 17 are in ICU.

The recovery rate is at 81% (8,098 people have recovered)

1 more person has died, the provincial death toll has reached 245 with the North remaining at 3.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN:

330 – (+5) North

557 – (=) Interior

3,693 – (+49) Vancouver Coastal Health

5,174 – (+55) Fraser Health

223 -(+1) Vancouver Island Health

89 – (=) Outside of Canada