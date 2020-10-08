The annual Thanksgiving Community dinner put on by the Williams Lake Salvation Army won’t be happening this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Family Services and Community Outreach Director Tamara Robinson said they will still be helping those in need just in a different way.

“Thanks to the Walmart Fight Hunger Spark Change 2020 campaign our local community members donated $7,394 to us which was matched by Walmart up to $2,000 so due to this generosity we are providing a take-home thanksgiving hamper to assist those in our community who are currently struggling”.

Robinson said the hampers will be distributed one per family tomorrow afternoon from 1 to 4 in front of their building from their family services van on a first-come, first-served basis and identification needs to be provided that they do live within the City of Williams Lake limits.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place and there will be social distancing, individuals are encouraged to wear a mask, and only bring one person to represent each family.

Robinson added depending on the size of the family, the hampers will contain one to two roasting chickens, 5 pounds of potatoes, two pounds of carrots, a box of stuffing, and possibly a few extras.