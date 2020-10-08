Community Thanksgiving Dinner To Be Replaced By Hampers
(Pat Matthews MyCaribooNow.com staff)
The annual Thanksgiving Community dinner put on by the Williams Lake Salvation Army won’t be happening this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Family Services and Community Outreach Director Tamara Robinson said they will still be helping those in need just in a different way.
“Thanks to the Walmart Fight Hunger Spark Change 2020 campaign our local community members donated $7,394 to us which was matched by Walmart up to $2,000 so due to this generosity we are providing a take-home thanksgiving hamper to assist those in our community who are currently struggling”.
Robinson said the hampers will be distributed one per family tomorrow afternoon from 1 to 4 in front of their building from their family services van on a first-come, first-served basis and identification needs to be provided that they do live within the City of Williams Lake limits.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place and there will be social distancing, individuals are encouraged to wear a mask, and only bring one person to represent each family.
Robinson added depending on the size of the family, the hampers will contain one to two roasting chickens, 5 pounds of potatoes, two pounds of carrots, a box of stuffing, and possibly a few extras.