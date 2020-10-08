This week is Fire Prevention Week in BC, and though fire departments across the province are able to hold their usual events, they still want to get the message across.

The theme of this year’s week is kitchen safety, and with Thanksgiving around the corner, fire departments have been giving out tips on how to keep fires out of the kitchen.

According to 100 Mile House Fire Chief Roger Hollander, most kitchen fires start when cooks get distracted. “The first thing is to not leave cooking unattended, it’s fairly sensible to do that,” Hollander says, “Unfortunately all too often people get distracted, you get a phone call, a child cries in the next room, so you get distracted and leave.”

Hollander recommends having an easily accessible portable fire extinguisher in the kitchen. “It’s amazing that people don’t have a portable fire extinguisher in their kitchen,” Hollander states, “Its a good enough reason to keep a portable fire extinguisher on hand that can handle not only papers and combustibles but oil and grease fires as well”.

More information on Fire Prevention Week and kitchen fire safety can be found on the 100 Mile House Fire Department’s website and on their Facebook page