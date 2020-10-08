Increases in a number of offences have the Williams Lake RCMP’s detachment commander concerned.

According to September’s Police Commission Report, property offences, auto theft, and theft from motor vehicles all saw significant increases this year compared to last year.

2019 2020 % Increase Property Offences 1,397 1,597 14 Auto Thefts 90 114 26 Thefts from Motor Vehicles 169 239 41

Inspector Jeff Pelley, the detachment commander for the Williams Lake RCMP, said that there are several things residents can do to try and prevent those offences.

“Remove all those valuables, lock your doors, have your vehicle in the proper area, be aware, and decrease the opportunity for these individuals,” he said. “Knowing your neighbourhood, knowing your individuals through the neighbourhood, and report any suspicious occurrences.”

Pelley said that they had seen the public help the RCMP.

“We are seeing an increase and some very good camera footage for individuals, however with darkness sometimes it can be hard to identify certain individuals,” he said. “Our proactive patrols, individuals reporting those suspicious occurrences, or being aware of there surroundings and observing reporting, calling in a suspicious vehicle driving slowly throughout the neighbourhood, we’ve had some recent successes that have led to arrest and the property being recovered as well.”

Other increases include drug possession offences also increased with 100 in 2020 and 89 in 2019, and drug trafficking offences increased with 55 in 2020 and 47 offences in 2019.