North District Major Crime Unit arrested 64-year old Paul DeCoffe on Wednesday and he has since been charged with one count of murder in connection with a homicide in 2018.

DeCoffe is due to make an appearance in Supreme Court in Williams Lake on Thursday afternoon for a bail hearing.

A publication ban has been put in place on that hearing.

100 Mile House RCMP located a deceased male in a residence in the Lone Butte area in December of 2018.

The victim was later identified as 49-year old Wayne Seterengen.

Staff Seargent Janelle Shoihet is the Senior Media Officer with BC RCMP Communication Services…

“We believe this was an isolated incident with no links to gangs or the illegal drug trade. There is no evidence that the general public is, or was at risk as the investigation progressed.”

No other details have been released.