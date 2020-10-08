Alexis RCMP confirmed that Randolph Heibert who was last seen on Sunday was located safely yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon at 12:30.

Debra Bortolussi, Ground Search Team Leader with Central Cariboo Search and Rescue, said there were a lot of people involved in looking for Heibert.

“This was absolutely a joint effort. We had Path Air, Conservation Officers from Williams Lake, RCMP members, Police Dog Service, members from West Chilcotin Search and Rescue as well as a tracker from there, members from Quesnel Search and Rescue, and they also supplied two trackers”.

Bortolussi said they also received great help from TNG and local community members that provided the horse team that ended up being the ones to find Heibert.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue was tasked out on Monday, October 5th North of Alexis Creek to look for Randolph Heibert.