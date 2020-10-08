Over 150 B.C. firefighters and personnel are staying in Oregon to help fight wildfires in the area.

206 members firefighters and personnel, including 23 from the Cariboo Fire Centre, headed south of the border to help fight the fires.

Of the over 200 members, 170 have opted to remain and rest in place. Those firefighters took three days off before returning to fight the Holiday Farm Fire and Beachie Creek Fire earlier this week.

The other 36 personnel have travelled back to B.C. and have begun their 14-day quarantine.

All of the B.C. Wildfire Service personnel remained within their own “bubble” and conducted their firefighting operations separately from American firefighters, as co-ordinated by the U.S. Forest Service and other relevant authorities.