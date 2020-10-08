Quesnel City Council has now given the green light to put some skin in the game.

Erin Robinson, the city’s Forestry Initiatives Manager, proposed the following recommendation at this week’s City Council meeting…

“The recommendation is that City Council approves spending towards the initial start-up costs for the Community Forest Agreement application phase, including forest license opportunity, and that Council approves 12 thousand dollars to be earmarked from Council initiatives account with repayment to the Council Initiatives account once the non-replaceable forest license is established.”

Robinson noted that the city has been participating in a working group for the Community Forest Agreement since June.

She says they hosted the main kickoff meeting and it’s now time in the process for the interim management structure as well as the accounting function that will deal with a potential forest license.

The city has had several opportunities over the years to try and get a community forest, some dating back as far as 1997.