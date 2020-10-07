This morning RCMP Officers were contacted by a local school administrator after a child reported a man had asked her to get into his truck while on her way home from school the previous day.

Police say according to the child she had been walking alone in the area of Proctor Street and third Avenue between 3 and 3:30 yesterday afternoon when a man in a truck called her over and told her to get into his vehicle.

Police said the child did not comply and did not immediately report the incident.

The truck is described as red and shiny with grey or silver stripe on the door, and appeared brand new, or had been recently washed.

The man is described as heavy built, in his 30’s, fair to medium skin with red, black, and blue tattoos believed to be on his arms, short dark brown to black hair, and a mustache.

Staff Sargeant Del Byron said they are very interested in identifying and speaking with the driver of this truck to determine what his intentions were with this child.

Byron added if you were in the area of 3rd Avenue and Proctor Street yesterday afternoon and were a witness to this incident, or have dash-cam or other surveillance video we are asking that you call the Williams Lake RCMP.