Quesnel City Council has endorsed a grant application, that would among other things, increase the amount that private landowners can get for removing problem trees.

Erin Robinson is city’s Forestry Initiatives Manager…

“We’re advocating to increase the rebate amount from $500 to a thousand dollars, to have a targeted tree removal rebate program this year.”

The grant application is for 48 thousand dollars to the Union of BC Municipalities Community Resilience investment program.

Robinson goes over how the rest of the money would be spent…

“The grant application will be used for education, rebates for homeowners, Wildfire preparedness month, and furthering behavior change initiatives by working with local plant nurseries again, building supply stores, building contractors and realtors to increase our FireSmart awareness at the community level.”

Over the past two years, this fund has been used to carry out fuel management on Sugar Loaf and Gassoff’s Range in South Hills.

The rebate program for problem trees is for trees that are within 10 meters of the home.

To qualify, a homeowner will need to get a home assessment from the City’s Local FireSmart Representative, contact a tree service and have the recommended work done, and submit a receipt to the city.