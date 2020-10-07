With so much uncertainty around whether or not children will be able to partake in organized hockey this upcoming winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some parents in the community decided to take action.

Several parents sent in emails to the District of 100 Mile House requesting an outdoor skating rink in the area. In the emails requesting the rink, parents say it would benefit the community greatly, and it could bring further opportunities to bring more people into 100 Mile House.

The project has been endorsed by the council, and up to $10,000 will be allocated from the South Cariboo Recreation and Culture budget.

100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall says they are working with the School District to find a place to put the rink. “There will always be a need for extra facilities”, Campsall says.

Campsall explained the community will take care of the rink themselves. The fire department will water the ice when needed, but other than that, the people using the ice will take care of it.