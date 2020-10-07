A look at the boardwalk. (Photo courtesy of the City of Williams Lake)

The City of Williams Lake has applied for a grant to link the newly constructed R.C. Cotton Trail and the River Valley Recreation Trail.

The City is looking to complete the link with a boardwalk along the Williams Creek area with the grant application to the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure grant for $625,000.

Early this year in February, the City built a 200-foot bridge connecting the R.C. Cotton Site to Scout Island. The project also included constructing a 900-metre boardwalk near the Williams Lake River and Williams Creek area connecting the R.C. Cotton trail and the River Valley Recreation trail ending near Highway 20.

City council directed the staff to pursue B.C. Active Transportation Grant Program for the construction of River Valley Boardwalk

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb said that building has always been something the City has wanted to do.

“We’ve always had the plan to carry the River Valley trail all the way to the Fraser River to Scout Island,” he said. “We got some property through B.C. Rail, along the river, and this grant money will tie the two.”

Cobb added that he is hopeful the project can start sometime next year.