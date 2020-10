Photo by Tanner Wallace Scriber, My Cariboo Now, staff

A two-vehicle collision at the corner of 1st Avenue North and Borland Street has delayed traffic.

Emergency services attended the scene where both drivers suffered minor injuries.

RCMP said that the southbound red car had a stop sign and the white SUV eastbound on Borland Street had the right of way with no stop sign.

RCMP are investigating the cause of the collision.