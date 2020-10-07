Douglas Gook will once again be representing the BC Green Party in the riding, his fourth time.

Gook says the environment has always been front and center for him in his 60 years in Quesnel, and he has spent the past several years working on BC Mining reform to try to prevent disasters like the Imperial Metals/Mount Polley mine disaster never happens again.

He says it is something that previous governments have neglected…

“They’ve ignored the kinds of changes that are going to be important to make sure the toxic mine tailings breach that happened over six years ago now and poured the largest toxic mine tailings spill in Canadian history into Quesnel Lake and the Quesnel River watershed.”

Gook says he’s also all about transitioning to a green economy…

“Absolutely. Right now we know all kinds of businesses that were completely stymied by the NDP and by the former BC Liberal government where they pushed through the Peace River Site C dam. This has killed the potential for massive decentralized photovoltaic and alternative energy production throughout the province.”

Gook says he and Greens are about more than just the environment however…

“The Green Party has been a massive promoter of is comprehensive life long learning. So last election and this election with our platform, the whole idea is major investment in education, life long learning in education so we’re not just talking about childcare, we’re talking about early childhood education. We’re not just talking about getting to a point where we can support the post secondary education of our students from BC, we’re talking about lifelong learning so that adult education becomes another priority.”

Gook says he and his party also support free education.