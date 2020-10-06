Voters will have an opportunity to see and hear online from the candidates running in the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding.

Alex Gresl, the new Executive Director for the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce explains how that will be done.

“What we’re going to be doing here is a videotaped forum for the candidates so what we’ve done is we’ve gone out to our members and we got them to provide us with some questions that we’re able to ask them so all the candidates will be given the same questions and then on the 8th and 9th they’ll be down here and we’ll be videotaping them for their responses”.

Gresl went on to talk about where the videos will be posted and for how long.

“We are going to be putting a link up onto the Chamber of Commerce website and in addition to that, we’re going to posting them to YouTube. We’re going to have it up I think for about two weeks or maybe a little longer, than that, just so people can have a chance to hear their responses and to get a better insight into each candidate’s standing”.

Gresl said so far they are waiting to get confirmation from two candidates but it looks like they’ll have everyone taking part.