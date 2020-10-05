A lease that would expand tourism offerings for the City of Williams Lake has been approved.

The City council approved the men’s fastball diamond lease to the Williams Lake Stampede Association for camping expansion and development.

Court Smith, the president of the Williams Lake Stampede Association, talks more about the expansion.

“Our campground is a must stop for many people passing through, and we see that there might be an opportunity to expand that a little bit,” she said. “We did approach the city council to expand our lease area to include the men’s ball diamond, which we do, and have used as overflow camping during the Stampede, but we thought we just like to secure that going forward.”

The campground has provided most of the Stampede Associations revenue in 2020.