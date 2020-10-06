Quesnel RCMP Sergeant Richard Weseen says an eleven year old boy is safe after being grabbed and dragged by an unknown man on the River Walk Trail between the Quesnel River Bridge and the Lebourdais Park ball diamond.

“On October 5th at around 7 pm, the boy was walking with his family on the river walk trail. When the boy stopped to rest, and his family continued to walk forward, a man ran at the boy and grabbed him around the neck. As the boy was being dragged from behind, he was able to fight off his attacker and run to the safety of his family.”

Weseen says the suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’9″ tall and skinny.

He says he was wearing a ski mask, blue hoody, white shirt, jeans and sneakers…

“The man fled on foot toward the direction of Shepherd Avenue and Murphy Street. The investigators believe that the suspect may have been captured on dash cam video, home surveillance, or may have caught the attention of witnesses.”

Weseen says they are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect.

Anyone that has video, or may have witnessed this event, is asked to please call the detachment.

Weseen says this attack happened in an area close to a playground, recreation center, and ball park, where young children and families frequent seven days a week.

“We recommend all parents to have a talk with their children about safety plans, awareness, and what to do if approached by a stranger.”