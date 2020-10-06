Alexis Creek RCMP is requesting the public’s help in locating Randolph Heibert who has not been seen since October 4th, 2020.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson said on Monday, October 5th, 2020 at 10:25 am, Alexis Creek RCMP received a report of a missing person.

Heibert was last seen leaving his residence in the Anaham Subdivision in a late 1970’s early 1980’s light green Ford Supercab pickup without plates.

It is believed he may have gone grouse hunting with a slingshot.

Saunderson said Heibert suffers from dementia and takes medication daily, and that family, friends, and the RCMP are very concerned for his wellbeing.

Heibert is a Caucasian male, 5 foot 11 inches tall weighing 190 pounds.

Saunderson said Search and Rescue have been activated and the search for Heibert has been conducted on land and air, as of today, there have been no sightings of him or his vehicle.

Anyone with information about Randolph Heibert, or where he might be, are asked to contact the Alexis Creek RCMP 250-394-4211 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.