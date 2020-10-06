A Quesnel man, convicted of First Degree Murder in Whitehorse, has taken another step toward an appeal.

23-year old Edward James Penner has now retained council according to territorial court services, although no date has been set yet for an appeal.

Penner filed a notice of appeal almost immediately after a 14-member jury found him guilty back in September of 2019.

He is now serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Penner was charged in connection with the shooting death of 25-year old Adam Cormack, who’s body was found in a forested area near Whitehorse in June of 2017.