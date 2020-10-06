As the season changes, wild animals will be looking for food for the upcoming Winter. Salts and sprays on roads have been known to attract wild animals, bringing them closer to traffic and raising the risk for drivers.

100 Mile House RCMP has received several calls about collisions with wildlife over the course of a week.

Especially in a heavily forested area like 100 Mile House, it might not be easy to see wildlife on the side of the road. Staff Sargent Svend Nielson of the 100 Mile House RCMP “Sometimes they just hop out to try to cross the road and the driver has no chance no matter what speed they’re going”, Nielson says. “They generally come in flocks or herds, and if you have one you’re typically gonna have one or two more.”

A collision with an animal like a deer can cause a lot of damage to vehicles among other things. Nielson says deer might not make it if they get hit, and can get thrown around and cause serious damage. “We just ask that people be a little more careful,” Nielson says, “the speed limit is under ideal conditions, under the right circumstances, slow down and see and react a little quicker”.