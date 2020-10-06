The Violence Is Preventable Committee will be holding a special evening this Friday (October 9) afternoon in Williams Lake.

The Sisters in Spirit Vigil is being organized to remember the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls along the Highway of tears.

One of the event coordinators, Eileen Alberton, Community Liaison for the Womens Contact Society, said they’ll meet between 5 and 5:30 in front of the purple house on Oliver Street and explains what they have planned

“We’re going to wear red or black clothing, red dresses preferably, and if you have extra red dresses we invite people to bring them. We’re going to hang them from branches from the trees, we’re going to have them on hangers and we’re going to lineup down Oliver at a proper social distance and basically, we are going to be honoring and remembering the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls from that area of BC”.

Alberton added red masks have been specially made for the vigil to reflect the voices that have been lost forever.

Residents of Williams Lake may also have seen cut-outs of red dresses displayed in the windows of downtown businesses recently.

Its part of the Violence is Preventable Committee’s awareness campaign for the upcoming Sisters in Spirit Vigil.

“We’ve made a whole bunch of red cut out dresses in kind of poster cardboard stock”, Alberton said, “And we’ve tried to get as many of the businesses as we can get to, to post a poster and a red dress next to it because for the people that don’t understand what the dress is for the poster is right next to it to explain what it is”.