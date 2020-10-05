(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

Northern Health and Interior Health both had four new cases of Covid-19 over the weekend.

There are now 322 cases in Northern Health and 548 cases in Interior Health since the pandemic began.

The 358 new cases in BC brings that total up to 9,739.

Of the total cases, 1,353 are considered active, with 66 people are in hospital and 16 in intensive care.

Four people have died from the virus over the weekend; 242 people have passed away in BC.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says health officials conducted 33,409 tests over the weekend, for a positivity rate of 1.6%.

The recovery rate remains at 83.6 per cent.