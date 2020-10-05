This will be Scott Elliott’s second run at provincial politics.

He lost to the Liberal Candidate Coralee Oakes last time around, so this will be a rematch.

Elliott says the NDP has done a great job with unprecedented investment in the area over the past three years, and he feels it is important to have some consistency moving forward…

“I’ts never been seen before. We’ve got a new school coming in, three upgrades…the emergency room at the hospital and ICU and the kitchen which is a massive one too. So they’ve been doing a lot of good work here but why I think people should vote for me is we need a representative from this area that is going to be working with the government.”

Elliott says there are a number of other proposed initiatives he would like to work with the government on as well>>>

“I think it’s really important for us to keep moving our initiatives forward, whether it’s a downtown RV Park, the Riverfront Redevelopment, the Interconnector is massive. We need somebody in this that’s in government that can be sitting down, bringing our objectives forward for the North Cariboo, and being involved in the policy decisions.”

Elliott says the North Cariboo needs to continue to draw investment to the region.

Besides Elliott and Oakes, Douglas Gook is running for the BC Green Party in Cariboo North and Kyle Townsend is representing the BC Conservative Party.