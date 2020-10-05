100 Mile RCMP and FreshCo staff at the Cram the Cruiser event (supplied by RCMP)

The 100 Mile House RCMP and FreshCo teamed up Saturday to fill a Police Truck with food bank donations.

RCMP say the ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event was a success. 21 full carts of groceries were donated, along with $600 in gift cards, and ‘a whole lot of sugar’ donated by the event hosts, FreshCo.

RCMP say the generosity from the community towards their fellow citizens has been overwhelming.