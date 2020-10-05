Cruiser Completely Crammed: 100 Mile RCMP and FreshCo fill 21 carts
100 Mile RCMP and FreshCo staff at the Cram the Cruiser event (supplied by RCMP)
The 100 Mile House RCMP and FreshCo teamed up Saturday to fill a Police Truck with food bank donations.
RCMP say the ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event was a success. 21 full carts of groceries were donated, along with $600 in gift cards, and ‘a whole lot of sugar’ donated by the event hosts, FreshCo.
RCMP say the generosity from the community towards their fellow citizens has been overwhelming.