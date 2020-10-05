***Update (1:19pm)***

Drive BC is reporting that Highway 97 north of Williams Lake is now open to single lane alternating traffic.

They ask motorists to watch for Traffic Control and delays.

(Original story)

A motor vehicle incident involving two transport trucks has closed Highway 97 in both directions.

Drive BC reports the incident happened 30 kilometers North Of Williams Lake and 2 kilometers south of Blue Lake Road.

An assessment is in progress and no detour is available at this time.