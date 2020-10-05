BC Wildfire Service crews plan to burn piles of woody debris in two locations near Williams Lake to reduce wildfire risks in the area.

Firefighters could start igniting the piles as early as today and end as late as November 30th.

They will be taking place north of the Fox Mountain subdivision, north of Gannett Road and Pheasant Drive, and adjacent to the Cariboo Fire Centre offices about one kilometer north of Airport Road.

Cariboo Fire Centre says smoke and flames may be visible from Williams Lake and surrounding communities and is part of a series of ongoing fuel management projects.

BC Wildfire Service personnel will be on-site with firefighting equipment to monitor and control these burns at all times.

By removing the accumulated debris that Cariboo Fire Centre crews have piled up at the treatment locations, less fuel will be available to burn in the event of a wildfire and any such fire will burn with less intensity.

Cariboo Fire Centre reminds the public to report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, to call toll free 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on your cellphone.