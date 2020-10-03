100 Mile House RCMP are asking the public to avoid the Valentine Lake and Foresty Campsite location today.

RCMP will be working with South Cariboo Search and Rescue looking for a missing male in and around the Valentine Lake area just west of 100 Mile House.

RCMP will advise the public when the area is accessible again.

There is no risk to the public at this time.

No further information will be released regarding the identity of the missing male until the investigation is concluded.