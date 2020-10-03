The candidates for the 2020 election have been finalized.

Four candidates will be running in the Cariboo-North riding, and five in the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding.

Cariboo North

Kyle Townsend  Conservative  
Douglas Gook  BC Green Party  
Coralee Oakes  BC Liberal Party Seeking re-election 
Scott Elliott BC NDP  

In the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding, for the first time in its history, Donna Barnett will not be running in the election.

Cariboo-Chilcotin

David Laing BC Green Party 
Katya Potekhina Independent 
Lorne Doerkson BC Liberal Party 
James Buckley Libertarian 
Scott Andrews BC NDP 

Friday afternoon marked the deadline for candidates in the 2020 election to submit their forms.