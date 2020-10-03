The candidates for the 2020 election have been finalized.

Four candidates will be running in the Cariboo-North riding, and five in the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding.

Cariboo North

Kyle Townsend Conservative Douglas Gook BC Green Party Coralee Oakes BC Liberal Party Seeking re-election Scott Elliott BC NDP

In the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding, for the first time in its history, Donna Barnett will not be running in the election.

Cariboo-Chilcotin

David Laing BC Green Party Katya Potekhina Independent Lorne Doerkson BC Liberal Party James Buckley Libertarian Scott Andrews BC NDP

Friday afternoon marked the deadline for candidates in the 2020 election to submit their forms.