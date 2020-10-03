Candidates finalized for Cariboo ridings
(supplied by Elections BC)
The candidates for the 2020 election have been finalized.
Four candidates will be running in the Cariboo-North riding, and five in the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding.
Cariboo North
|Kyle Townsend
|Conservative
|
|Douglas Gook
|BC Green Party
|
|Coralee Oakes
|BC Liberal Party
|Seeking re-election
|Scott Elliott
|BC NDP
|
In the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding, for the first time in its history, Donna Barnett will not be running in the election.
Cariboo-Chilcotin
|David Laing
|BC Green Party
|Katya Potekhina
|Independent
|Lorne Doerkson
|BC Liberal Party
|James Buckley
|Libertarian
|Scott Andrews
|BC NDP
Friday afternoon marked the deadline for candidates in the 2020 election to submit their forms.