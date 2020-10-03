Ted Martindale, owner of Granville’s Coffee, is Quesnel’s Business Person of the Year.

That was one of ten awards handed out during Friday night’s virtual Business Excellence Awards.

Aroma Foods was named Business of the Year for more than 10 employees, while Bliss got the nod for Business of the Year for less than 10 employees.

Tim Hortons won the Community Inclusion Award, Barkerville Brewery won for Environmental Excellence and BC Shoe Repair for Customer Service.

There was a tie for Tourism Excellence between Cariboo Keepsakes and Dave Jorgenson, St. George Hotel.

The best Home Based Business went to Best Living Home Care, Sweet & Savory Arrangements was named the New Business of the Year, and Constable Joshua Nutley won for Social Leadership.

All of the winners will be recognized publicly at noon on Saturday in the parking lot across from the two arenas, and that will be followed by a parade through downtown Quesnel.