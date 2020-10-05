The Quesnel and District Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an all-candidates forum for the Cariboo North riding on Facebook on Wednesday, October 14th, but before then they are giving you a chance to come up with the questions.

Chamber Manager Kathy Somerville says that can be done as early as this Wednesday until 6 pm the day of the actual forum…

“Yes these will be through Sli-do. We utilized this web last year and it worked extremely well. So they can submit their questions starting from the 7th to the 14th, which gives them ample opportunity to send in their questions. They can also vote on those questions, so they can tick off if they want something asked a little quicker, to make sure that the moderator will get it to the candidates.”

Somerville says there is also a plan B for those who are unable to connect to Sli-do…

“I am going to open up my office for questions as well from the 7th to the 14th. I’ll take questions here if people are unable to get into Sli-do. So they can phone my office and ask the questions and I will put them in for them.”

The phone number for that is 992-7262.

The actual forum will take place at the college and will be filmed live on Facebook between 6-30 and 8-30.