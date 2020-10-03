September was a really interesting month weather-wise according to Armel Castellan with Environment Canada.

He said as a whole province it started off extremely warm and went over some of the numbers for the Cariboo.

“Places like Quesnel have actually been a little bit above normal for the entirety of the month finishing at point 9 degrees above normal so almost a full degree, in the top 25 warmest. Unfortunately, Williams Lake sensors had a bit of a problem there so we don’t have enough data to rank it”.

When it came to the amount of precipitation the Cariboo received in September, Castellan said in Quesnel 78 percent and 84 percent of normal in Williams Lake fell over the 30 days.

Looking ahead Castellan said a ridge of high pressure will settle over the province bringing daytime temperatures up into the 18-19 degrees range which are 3 degrees above normal.

Evening temperatures will also be above normal by 5 and possibly even 7 degrees.

The big event that happened in September was the smoke that came through the province from the fires south of the border.

Castellan said most of it stayed in southern BC.

“The 7th and 8th of September they flared up in a really big way and then at that point we started getting a lot of smoke across all of southern BC. The Cariboo was not immune to it though it wasn’t as bad as it was certainly in places like Castlegar, Kelowna, even in Victoria and Vancouver”.